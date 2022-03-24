The Indaba is expected to attract over 200 delegates will be held at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre.

Efforts to rebuild the KwaZulu-Natal’s economy and curb unemployment following the COVID-19 and social unrest ramifications will continue when the Trade and Investment KwaZulu-Natal (TIKZN), in collaboration with the United World Halal Development (UNWHD), hosts the KwaZulu-Natal Trade and Investment Indaba World Halal Day between 22 and 24 March in Durban, South Africa.

The Indaba, which is expected to attract over 200 delegates who will attend physically, and the balance of the

delegates, will join the hybrid event virtually will be held at the decorated world-class Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre. The event seeks to create investment opportunities for entrepreneurs and investors alike.

Also, the gathering will showcase opportunities available from trading in Halal-based products, which extend beyond culinary ones as is commonly known. KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs Ravi Pillay said the conference will further bolster the province’s drive to revive the economy and create jobs.

Through this Indaba, we expect a significant contribution to the province’s GDP. The hotel occupancy rate is also expected to rise, an important contribution towards resuscitating the tourism industry, which has been among the worst hit by the outbreak of COVID-19. Our relationship with the United World Halal Development will lead to more export opportunities for entrepreneurs who have an appetite to expand to other regions. Ravi Pillay - KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs

This will be the edition of the World Halal Day. The 2021 edition of the World Halal Day was moved to March 2022 due to the COVID-19 impact in November 2021. The UNWHD recognises the World Halal Day on 1 November,

celebrated globally every year. The core objective of the event is to create awareness and promote trade. The awareness will be created on present issues and concerns related to the Global Halal Economy and to lay out the plan for the curative actions or preventive measures. The trade promotion is done by creating platforms to showcase halal products and services from around the world with Business to Business (B2B) networking opportunities with buyers, traders, distributors, hypermart, supermarket supply chain and suppliers.

Syed Mohamed Imran, Project Director for World Halal Day said it was important for them to partner with TIKZN in order for the event to be successful.

We are hoping there will be an exchange of business opportunities on B2B and Business to Government (B2G) through this event. We would want the KZN region to be economically uplifted because there will be a lot of revenue and there are multiple job opportunities that will be created due to this event. Syed Mohamed Imran, Project Director - World Halal Day

The Premier of KwaZulu-Natal, Sihle Zikalala, will deliver the keynote address. Speakers will include Chairman United World Halal Development Mohamed Jinna, Presidential Investment Envoy for South Africa Phumzile Langeni, Trade and Industry Minister Ebrahim Patel, Magellan Management Representative, and the Ghana South Africa Business Chamber President Dr Grant Webber.

Through TIKZN in 2021, KwaZulu-Natal brought in R5.3 billion in investment and created 8 554 jobs. Building the economy and creating jobs are among the six priorities of the current administration. South Africa has committed to attract R1.2 trillion in foreign direct investment over five years.

Panel discussions include topics ranging from “The need for economic stability in order to attract investments” to “Global future Halal trends, “Investing in Halal products and export opportunities available in the Halal industry”.

One of the highlights of the Indaba is expected to be the launch of the food bank, which is part of the

efforts of eradicating hunger in the world. This initiative will be based in KwaMashu.

A total of TIKZN-sponsored 50 SMME exhibitors will showcase their products during the Indaba.

