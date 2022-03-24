E-hailing drivers welcome support from Cosatu and Satawu

Satawu has thrown its weight behind the drivers saying their grievances around collective bargaining, exploitation and occupational safety are similar to those of their members.

JOHANNESBURG - E-hailing drivers say getting the support of Cosatu and transport union Satawu affirms their efforts to get government to formally recognise e-hailing services under the transport sector and regulate it.

While they may not take to the streets on Thursday as originally planned, drivers have been urged to turn off their apps on the third and last day of their shutdown protest.

Commuters have been frustrated by the scarcity of the usual e-hailing and delivery services such as Bolt, Uber and Uber Eats while those who were available were priced significantly higher due to the increase in demand.

Protesting drivers under the unity in diversity banner said government had failed to act on the legislative loopholes that allowed international companies to ditch fair business and labour practices in the transport industry.

They said the lack of political will to regulate and hold global software companies accountable had left them exposed and Satawu and Cosatu's endorsement would go a long way to forge an impactful labour movement.

"It's a very important move for us because it speaks to the representation of labour within the digital economy,” said protest organiser Vhatuka Mbelengwa.

Mbelengwa said government was taking too long to adjust to disruptive technology in the transport sector.

Driver and consumer safety had become a concern as more cases of assault and robberies were reported targeting e-hailing drivers with some killed allegedly by competitors vying for customers.