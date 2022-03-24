E-hailing drivers end strike hoping for better regulations

Drivers contracted to app companies such as Uber, Bolt, and DiDi want government to intervene and use the law to protect them from alleged exploitation.

JOHANNESBURG - E-hailing drivers on Thursday said although systemic changes in the sector were yet to happen, they believed their three-day strike had put them in a better position to push for government regulations.

The strike saw hundreds of drivers hand over memoranda of demands to the Presidency, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTIC) and the office of Gauteng Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo.

On the last day of their strike, they continued to withhold their services by staying offline.

Unity in Diversity’s Vhatuka Mbelengwa said drivers who had highlighted unfair business practices, the impact of rising fuel prices and weak vetting systems believed the protest was impactful after Cosatu threw its weight behind them.

Mbelengwa’s apologised to customers as some were forced to pay exorbitant rates since Tuesday.

“It was not an easy decision to take but we felt it was important in order to conscientise society to the true nature of violence and exploitation brought about by Uber and Bolt.”

Services will return to their full capacity on Friday.