Down to the wire: Lufthansa Technik has 24 hours to resolve safety issues

The CAA has suspended the aircraft maintenance and repair company’s licence following an audit which reviewed its safety and control management systems.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has given Lufthansa Technik 24 hours to resolve its safety issues identified by the aviation regulator.

The CAA has suspended the aircraft maintenance and repair company’s licence following an audit which reviewed its safety and control management systems.

ALSO READ:

- Comair passengers left fuming after all flights grounded by aviation authority

- Comair operations suspended indefinitely leaving passengers scrambling

Lufthansa was one of two aircraft maintenance organisations used by Comair which operated British Airways and Kulula Airlines.

The fleets were grounded last week over safety concerns.

The CAA barred Lufthansa Technik maintenance international from servicing aircraft until further notice.

"The suspension follows a four-day audit we started on 15 March during the safety oversight visit Lufthansa Technik quality control system, as well as their safety management systems, were reviewed and the CAA raised four Level 1 finding that pose a risk to the lives of those people using civil aviation operations," said the CAA's Phindiwe Gwebu.

Comair dropped the maintenance company this week after an engine failure on two Kulula flights, a landing gear safety incident on a British Airways flight in East London, and a failed takeoff in Lanseria last month.