CT taxi associations give officials 7 days to respond or they'll head to court

The operators were upset over the issuing of operating licences and the impoundment of their vehicles among a plethora of issues.

CAPE TOWN - Taxi operators handed over a memorandum on Thursday to Western Cape Premiere Alan Winde's office detailing, among others, their grievances over the issuing of operating licences.

Scores of drivers and owners affiliated to taxi groups CATA and Codeta gathered outside the provincial legislature in the Cape Town CBD after making their way from Nyanga and surrounding areas.

They demanded to see Winde but instead were met by Andrè Joemat from the premier's office, who signed the memorandum of grievances.

They gave officials seven days to respond to their grievances.

The operators are also angry over the impoundment of their vehicles. The one-day strike has thrown Cape Town's public transport system into disarray, leaving scores of commuters stranded and causing heavy traffic delays on the N2 highway.

CATA's Mandla Hermanus said if there was no response, they would head to the courts.

“We are going to sit down with our lawyers and identify some of the issues that we think can be challenged in a court of law.’’

When asked about the violence earlier in the morning where three buses were torched and infrastructure damaged, he said they could not be blamed.

"The usual response is for government to be quick to blame the taxi industry. If you would recall, the incidence of the burning of trucks especially around Nyanga and Philippi area, it’s been going on for a while. It’s not something new; it’s been happening long before this march.”

Drivers are expected to resume operations on Friday.