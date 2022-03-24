Community voices shock and fear after attack on Ndebele artist Esther Mahlangu

Police are searching for the criminal who assaulted world renowned Ndebele artist Esther Mahlangu during an armed robbery at her home.

JOHANNESBURG - Mpumalanga Premier Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane says they are looking at all possibilities as police search for the criminal who assaulted world renowned Ndebele artist Esther Mahlangu during an armed robbery at her home.

The premier led a delegation to Mahlangu's homestead in Siyabuswa after she was attacked over the weekend.

The perpetrator, who is still at large, punched the 87-year-old Mahlangu in the face, tied her hands with a cable and strangled her until she became unconscious.

He made off with cash and Mahlangu’s firearm from a safe.

The incident shocked the country and has left many elderly people in the community questioning their own safety.

A friend and relative of Mahlangu said police needed to start being more visible in and around the community.

They said the house had security cameras and an electric fence that was broken,

Elderly neighbours in the community said it was shameful that Mahlangu was attacked.