ActionSA's Busi Radebe replaces Makhosi Khoza in eThekwini council

The party recently terminated Khoza’s membership who was also the chairperson of the municipal public accounts committee.

DURBAN - ActionSA on Thursday filled Makhosi Khoza’s position in the eThekwini council with its provincial spokesperson Busi Radebe.



The party recently terminated Khoza’s membership; she was also the chairperson of the municipal public accounts committee.

The party said its senate decided to end Khoza's membership on the recommendations of its ethics and disciplinary committee.

ActionSA’s Musa Kubheka said Radebe was the right person for the post.

“Busi served as the provincial spokesperson for ActionSA in KwaZulu-Natal, where she excelled and in this time, she demonstrated a deep passion and commitment for the service delivery needs of the residents of eThekwini. ActionSA is confident that Busi will be an excellent councilor who will serve the residents of eThekwini with distinction.”