Swartland farmers expect more price hikes in wake of rising agricultural costs

CAPE TOWN - Swartland District farmers say rising agricultural input costs have jeopordised their prospects of making a profit.

An immediate headache for wheat farmers particularly, was the rising costs and availability of fertiliser at a critical time in farming when they prepared soil ahead of the grain planting season.

In a statement, AgriSA said with the recent and expected fuel price hikes, the cost of transporting food products to South Africans would rise substantially in the coming months unless government acted to contain them.

The ripple effect of the Russia-Ukraine conflict was being felt by farmers in South Africa and might soon reach the pockets of consumers.

At his Altona wheat and wine-grape farm outside Durbanville, Agri Western Cape President Villiers Loubser said, "A lot of the fertiliser, especially the substances of this fertiliser are imported from there. They have got big mines where they mine something like potassium phosphate, also the nitrogen is also from that area so it’s got a huge effect on the prices of fertiliser.’’

Loubser said the cost of fertiliser over the past year had also increased.

"It all depends on when you bought it but I mean the rising costs of fertiliser is anything between 60%-100% rise there, which is the highest ever and on the chemical side we talking about between 30%-20 % rise so it’s a lot.’’