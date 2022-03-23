WC Transport MEC awaits SAPS investigation into Nyanga shooting

A man was killed while seated in a taxi along Borcherds Quarry Road on Tuesday afternoon.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Transport MEC Daylin Mitchell says his department is waiting for a police report following a probe into a shooting in Nyanga.

The suspect, who was a fellow commuter, fled the scene and has yet to be arrested.

"A taxi operator was shot and killed at the intersection of Borcherds Quarry in Nyanga area. It's not yet known if the incident is taxi-related. The matter is currently being investigated by the South African Police Service and the department awaits the outcomes whether the crimes can be linked to taxi violence."

Mitchell met with the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) after violence broke out in the same area last week.

Five vehicles, including two Golden Arrow buses were petrol bombed.

Mitchell warned it may be necessary to declare the Nyanga area as high-risk due to taxi violence that could result in the closure of certain ranks and routes.