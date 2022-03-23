WC ANC calls on City of CT to halt plans to close 9 clinics

The party said the closure of nine clinics in Nyanga, Khayelitsha and Mitchells Plain would have a negative impact on communities living in these areas.

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape is calling on the City of Cape Town to halt plans to close some local clinics.

The party on Wednesday said the closure of nine clinics in Nyanga, Khayelitsha and Mitchells Plain would have a negative impact on communities living in these areas.

There are plans to transfer local clinics to the provincial health department.

The ANC's Rachel Windvogel said hundreds of people relied heavily on health services in the three communities.

She said the City of Cape Town had to be mindful of transportation and costs as the elderly, disabled and the unemployed used the services.

The city said the provincial government and the municipality were currently considering how best to arrange facilities and resources to deliver a comprehensive healthcare package in the relevant communities.

Eyewitness News reached out to the Health MMC Patricia van der Ross for more details on time frames, what the plan looks like and to explain how the city got to the decision to close the clinics but we are yet to get a detailed response.