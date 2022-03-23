Washington and Moscow clash over 'nuclear conflict' in Ukraine

Moscow has again called out the US for lying about its alleged biochemical programme in Ukraine.

MOSCOW, Russia - The prospect of nuclear conflict, once unthinkable, is back in the news after both Moscow and Washington revved up their rhetoric.

US President Joe Biden insisted that Moscow was lying and said it was a clear sign that Russian President Vladimir Putin was desperate and considering using them himself.

Russia is not backing down and insisted it has proof that the United States was involved in a biological weapons programme in Ukraine.

The Russian defence ministry has again gone on record and said the US had more than 300 such labs across the world with those in Ukraine being close to the Russian border.

Moscow also said it would consider using nuclear weapons, only if it felt its existence was threatened.

Washington accused Moscow of lying with Biden insisting that the US has no biological or chemical weapons in Europe.

Putin last month ordered Russia's nuclear forces to be put on high alert and threatened NATO allies with consequences greater than they have faced in history should they intervene in the Ukraine conflict.