Tourism council hopes new COVID regulations will lead to spike in tourism

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that international travellers can now enter the borders without undergoing a PCR test if they can show proof of vaccination.

JOHANNESBURG - The Tourism Business Council of South Africa says the new adjusted COVID -19 regulations will hopefully see a spike in tourists visiting the country.

Those who were not jabbed would have to show a negative COVID-19 test that is not older than 72 hours.

Social distancing has also been relaxed to one metre while masks are no longer compulsory in outdoor settings.

The council's CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa said, "We need to look at the regulations that have been published by the Department of Health very carefully because we need to make sure that they don't have unintended consequences because it's very easy to put together regulations then we are happy in the short term we have to make sure that we are happy in the long term we have to read it line by line and that's what we are doing as an industry".