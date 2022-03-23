There could be less pain at the pumps in April, May - Godongwana

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana told MPs the government was eyeing temporary relief at the pumps in April and May.

CAPE TOWN - Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana on Wednesday said the government would announce measures to cushion consumers from sky-high fuel prices “fairly soon”.

Godongwana was answering questions at Parliament along with other ministers in the economics cluster.

He told MPs the government was eyeing temporary relief at the pumps in April and May.

The minister has faced questions about plans to review the way fuel prices are set.

Democratic Alliance MP Dion George told the minister high fuel prices were causing more poverty and asked what the timeframe was to introduce a new pricing mechanism.

“Work is being done in this regard. What is making the decision more urgent is in part the Ukraine-Russia conflict, which is moving the price of fuel higher than we thought. The work that we’re doing is intended to respond to the immediate challenge that we’re facing. I think a decision is going to be announced fairly soon.”

Godongwana said he could not yet provide details.

“Clearly, there is intention on the part of government to make a decision, in particular for April and May to mitigate the effects of the price increases even as a temporary measure.”