The Eyewitness News Breakfast Brief

Eyewitness News previews a selection of the news that you will find on the website today.

On EWN.co.za this morning, South Africa’s state of disaster will remain in place for a bit longer but that hasn’t stopped President Cyril Ramaphosa from making changes to COVID-19 regulations.

He said people didn’t have to wear their mask outdoors and venues are allowed to be filled to half capacity as long as visitors can prove they're vaccinated or COVID negative.

Addressing the nation on Tuesday night, the president said government had considered the experiences of other countries, including those where the complete lifting of restrictions was followed by a surge in infections and deaths.

Public submissions will be made before the state of disaster is replaced by new regulations.

Meanwhile, a South African medical student who was studying in Ukraine has described to Eyewitness News her ordeal while fleeing the war-torn country, saying she was relieved and happy to finally be home.

Limpopo-born medical student Nkateko Baloyi left South Africa for Ukraine to pursue her dream of becoming the first medical doctor in her family, but she had to postpone her goal and flee Ukraine last month when Russia invaded its neighbour.

Elsewhere, e-hailing drivers under "the unity in diversity" banner are expected to march on the offices of the Gauteng Transport MEC in Johannesburg on Wednesday - the second day of their 'apps off protest' .

Drivers began their three day strike in Pretoria on Tuesday where they handed their memorandum of demands to officials at the Trade and Industry Department and the Union Buildings.

Drivers have called on Ramaphosa to sign into law the National Land Transport Act Amendment Bill which would recognise and regulate e-hailing services

Marchers have also called on Gauteng Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo to explain why the mediation process he initiated in May last year had failed.

However, he said while progress may be slow, systems were in place to complete the process and issue a report in three months’ time.

In sport, world number one Ashleigh Barty has stunned the tennis world by announcing her early retirement from the sport at the age of just 25.

Barty dropped the bombshell weeks after becoming the first home-grown champion of the Australian Open in 44 years, joining tennis royalty's most exclusive club with a Grand Slam crown on three different surfaces.

Barty has been world number one for more than two years and retires after winning three Grand Slam singles titles - the French Open in 2019, Wimbledon in 2021 and the Australian Open this year.

VIDEOS

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced changes in the country's response to COVID-19 on 22 March 2022.

Drivers of Uber, Bolt and other e-hailing services protested nationally on 22 March 2022. The peaceful strike turned ugly in Pretoria after an unmarked police vehicle was mistaken for an e-hailing car and led to an off-duty police officer getting injured. A firearm was also discharged.