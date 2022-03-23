Stigma keeps those suffering from poor mental health from getting help, says MEC

Western Cape Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo says the stigma around mental health still deters many people with psychiatric challenges from seeking help.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo says the stigma around mental health still deters many people with psychiatric challenges from seeking help.

Provincial health bosses say there's been increase in the number of people being admitted with mental health conditions.

Mbombo visited the Stikland Psychiatric Hospital on Tuesday.

Dr Melvin Moodley, the Western Cape's Director of Health Intelligence, said forensic pathology services saw 2,188 suicide deaths between January 2019 and 10 January 2022.

“In each year, the peak number of suicides occur in the month of December. Interestingly, there was a marked drop in suicides during the level 5 lockdown and also at other times when the population mobility was inhibited because of COVID-19.”

He said for every 100 people in the province at least 39 would experience a mental health issue at some point in their life.

“Anyone can experience poor mental health and that can be the people in the room, it can be our family members, it can be our friends or our neighbours.”

The department has allocated an additional R30 million to bolster services in the mental health sector.