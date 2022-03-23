Stats SA: CPI remains unchanged for Feb at 5.7%

Stats SA said the main contributors to the inflation rate were food and non-alcoholic beverages, housing and utilities, transport and miscellaneous goods and services.

JOHANNESBURG - Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) announced on Wednesday that the annual Consumer Price Inflation (CPI) is 5.7% for February, which remained unchanged from the month before.

It said the main contributors to the inflation rate were food and non-alcoholic beverages, housing and utilities, transport and miscellaneous goods and services.

Food and non-alcoholic beverage prices saw a notable increase of 6.4% year-on-year and contributed 1.1 percentage points overall.

Housing and utilities increased by 4.4% year-on-year and contributed 1.1 percentage points but transport increased by 14.3% year-on-year.

This has shown an increase in costs due to the rising fuel prices.

This will be taken into account on Thursday when the Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee announces its decision on the repo rate with an increase expected.