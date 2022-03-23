Sport association wants more supporters in stadia given new COVID rules
The South African Football Supporters Association says it will start making immediate arrangements to get more fans into stadiums now that the COVID-19 regulations allow more people to attend matches.
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Tuesday that indoor and outdoor stadiums could now be filled to 50% of their maximum capacity provided fans can prove they're either vaccinated or COVID negative.
He also said you no longer have to wear your mask outdoors - but you need to cover up in crowded or indoor settings like shopping centres.
"We had a big outcry when he said that only vaccinated supporters can go to the stadium and the fact that now that discrimination has sort off been taken away it's actually a good thing for us as supporters. And we still do tell supports that they must vaccinate" said acting CEO Siyabulela Loyilane.