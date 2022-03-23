SACAA suspends Lufthansa Technik after safety issues with Comair’s fleet

Lufthansa Technik, the aircraft maintenance organisations, is responsible for the maintaining Comair’s fleet.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) on Wednesday said it had suspended Lufthansa Technik.

“The suspension follows a four-day audit, which started on 15 March 2022. The audit of the both the AMOs maintaining the Comair fleet follows the conclusion of the airline’s audit by the SACAA following a spate of incidents taking place from February 2022.”

The regulator said the audit followed a series of safety issues with Comair’s planes.

“The audit resulted in four Level 1 findings raised with the AMO. A Level 1 finding poses an immediate risk to users of civil aviation services and such findings must be closed immediately.”

Comair's Kulula and local British Airways flights were also temporarily suspended by SACAA earlier this month.