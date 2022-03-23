While state of disaster stays put, Ramaphosa announces relaxed COVID rules

SA’s state of disaster will remain in place for a bit longer but that hasn’t stopped President Cyril Ramaphosa from making changes to COVID-19 regulations.

He said people didn’t have to wear their mask outdoors and venues were allowed to be filled to half capacity as long as visitors could prove they were vaccinated or COVID negative.

“Both indoor and outdoor venues can now take up to 50% of their capacity, provided that the criteria for entrance is proof of vaccination or a COVID test that’s no older than 72 hours.”

Addressing the nation on Tuesday night, the president said government had considered the experiences of other countries, including those where the complete lifting of restrictions was followed by a surge in infections and deaths.

Public submissions would be made before the state of disaster was replaced by new regulations.

“As before, it is mandatory to wear a mask or similar covering over the nose and mouth when in public indoor spaces. However, a mask is not required when one is outdoors.”

Ramaphosa also increased the number of people allowed to attend funerals to 200 but night vigils and events remained banned.

People are still required to leave a metre open between themselves and others, except in schools.