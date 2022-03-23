Go

E-hailing drivers prepare to march on the offices of the Gauteng Transport MEC

E-hailing drivers are expected to march on the offices of the Gauteng Transport MEC in Johannesburg in the second day of their 'apps off protest'.

Disgruntled e-hailing operators switched off their apps from 22 March 2022 in a three-day protest of what they said was exploitation by companies in the industry. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
JOHANNESBURG - E-hailing drivers under the Unity in Diversity banner are expected to march on the offices of the Gauteng Transport MEC in Johannesburg on Wednesday - the second day of their 'apps off protest'.

Drivers began their three day strike in Pretoria on Tuesday where they handed their memorandum of demands to officials at the Trade and Industry Department and the Union Buildings.

Drivers have called on Ramaphosa to sign into law the National Land Transport Act Amendment Bill which would recognise and regulate e-hailing services.

Marchers have also called on Gauteng Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo to explain why the mediation process he initiated in May last year had failed.

However, he said while progress may be slow, systems were in place to complete the process and issue a report in three months’ time.

