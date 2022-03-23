Premier Mtshweni-Tsipane outraged by attack on Ndebele artist Esther Mahlangu

Mtshweni-tsipane visited Mahlangu's homestead on Wednesday after a man robbed and assaulted the old woman at her home in Siyabuswa over the weekend.

JOHANNESBURG - Mpumalanga Premier Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane has called on police to ensure a speedy arrest of the man who attacked renowned South Africa artist Esther Mahlangu.

The premier said she was outraged by the brutal attack on the lobal icon.

The attacker has not been found and police have opened a house robbery case after the lone man stole a gun and an undisclosed amount of money.

A cut electric fence is the first thing you see when entering the beautiful Ndebele-printed home of Mahlangu.

This is where her attacker entered her home, assaulted her, tied her up and stole some of her belongings.

Saddened community members say what happened to Mahlangu was terrible.

The premier has called on communities to safeguard their elderly members.

“It is a very unfortunate incident.”

Mtshweni-Tsipane has promised that government will do all they can to assist and make sure that Mahlangu is safe.

WATCH: ’Our communities have a degenerated moral fibre’ - Mpumalanga premier visits Esther Mahlangu