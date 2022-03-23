Mitchell's Plain residents demand answers over possible clinic closures

Clinics in three areas, Mitchell's Plain, Nyanga, and Khayelitsha have been considered for closure.

CAPE TOWN - Mitchell's Plain residents are demanding answers from the City of Cape Town over possible clinic closures.

Clinics in three areas, Mitchell's Plain, Nyanga, and Khayelitsha are being considered for closure.

The plan is to have the local clinics fall under the provincial government’s authority. This has caused alarm for those who relied on these services.

At the Tafelsig clinic, some residents begin queuing from 5am in the cold and dark.

One woman woke up at 4am to be at the clinic at 5am. She sat on the concrete floor in front of the main gate with a jersey and beanie.

She said she purposely took a taxi to be early because if she didn't, she would sit at the clinic for most of the day.

"You must come early because if you don't come early the is problems sometimes people come to stand in front of you".

She said facilities like these could not be closed because it served people like her who relied on services and could not afford to go to a private doctor.

"I have back problems, today I'm here for another appointment because my back is sore. I must come for a lot of things because I don't feel good."

The City of Cape Town said officials were considering how best to arrange facilities and resources to deliver a comprehensive healthcare services package in relevant communities.

The municipality said it was in line with a city council resolution that sought to transfer city health functions to the provincial government that is the constitutional mandate holder for primary healthcare services.