Mchunu: SA's water resources declining

CAPE TOWN - Water and Sanitation Minister Senzo Mchunu said they acknowledged that South Africa's water resources were on the decline in both quality and quantity.

Mchunu noted that South Africa was not the only country facing water quality challenges.

He addressed the media on Tuesday on the state of water resources in the country and detailed the state of groundwater as an alternative water source.

This was to mark the UN's World Water Day.

He said the water quality management policies and strategies for South Africa identified pollution from wastewater treatment plants and mine operations as main sources of pollution.

His department fast-tracked the activities of the anti-pollution task team to deal with water quality problems.

“We want to issue a warning to polluters: stop polluting. It is for this reason we want to indicate that we will be upping our game on compliance issues – including penalties on polluters.”