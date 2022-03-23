KZN Premier Zikalala wants a review of SA's Constitution

The KZN premier is the second prominent leader in the ANC who has raised questions about the role of the judiciary in the country’s transformation agenda.

JOHANNESBURG - KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala has reiterated his Human Rights Day call for a review of the Constitution, insisting it might be time for the country to move away from a constitutional democracy.

Zikalala in diagnosing some of South Africa’s challenges said a parliamentary democracy would empower the voice of those voted into power by the majority.

He claimed the judiciary, while deserving to have its independence upheld, had been responsible for the reversal of some transformation policies.

The KZN premier is the second prominent leader in the African National Congress (ANC) who has raised questions about the role of the judiciary in the country’s transformation agenda.

In January, Minister Lindiwe Sisulu penned an opinion piece attacking judges and the Constitution.

South Africa has through the Nkandla saga and many other examples seen its Parliament fail to put the country’s interests first.

But for Zikalala, South Africa needs to abandon a constitutional democracy where the law of the land is supreme to the voices of those put in power by the majority.

He, like the ANC Women’s League during the height of former President Jacob Zuma’s legal woes, is suggesting that constitutional democracy is not ideal.

The ANC when coming into power in the 90s actively chose this path, frowning upon how the apartheid regime used its numbers in Parliament to continue oppressing the majority.

Zikalala said government's attempts to transform a poor and unequal society have been undermined by the court’s judgments.

An argument which won’t find expression amongst millions in the country who lay blame with government’s failure to implement the necessary policies.