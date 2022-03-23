It's common sense to have uniformised gas cylinder deposit, tribunal told

Fred Royer, who was managing director at Easigas between 2015 and 2018, told the Competition Tribunal that he was not aware of an agreement that could have existed between the five gas companies facing price-fixing allegations.

JOHANNESBURG - A gas industry executive on Wednesday said it was common sense for companies in the sector to implement uniform prices for gas cylinder deposits.

The hearing was sitting for the second day since resuming this year as leading industry leaders explain how business was conducted in the years before and after 2015 when the Competition Commission probed the cartel conduct allegations.

Royer defended the uniform approach to price increases taken by the companies, which face accusations of contravening competition laws.

In his testimony before the tribunal, he explained that if this was not the case ,the cylinder exchange programme set up by the companies would not work.

The programme allows LPG consumers to exchange cylinders of any size at any gas distributor regardless of the brand of the cylinder when they refill the containers.

"It's common sense to have a uniformised deposit, if you want to this gas cylinders.''

The commission insists that the companies have an agreement on uniformly increasing the price of LPG cylinders and when to do it.

In 2015, the companies including Eazigas and Totalgaz, followed the route of market leader Afrox when it increased its deposit prices to R300 double the price it was prior.