Here's what e-hailing drivers are actually demanding

Marchers are calling for government to regulate the sector and ensure app companies such as Uber, Bolt, inDriver and DiDi drop their commission and increase trip prices.

JOHANNESBURG - Protesting e-hailing operators, escorted by the Johannesburg Metro Police officers made their way to the Gauteng Department of Transport offices to deliver their memorandum of demands on Wednesday.

A crowd smaller than the thousands that gathered in Pretoria walked along Joubert street with organisers warning against any violence while police kept a heavy presence.

March convener, Melithemba Mnguni said: “Our memorandum is simple to him. We are asking mainly for him to implement his powers, to exercise his powers based on the National Transportation Act, Section 66, where he is empowered to regulate fair structures within our sector, he is empowered to intervene on operational matters.’’

Top demands from the memorandum:

It addressed the protesters demands to the Presidency, The Department of Trade Industry and Competition (DTIC) and the Gauteng MEC of Public Transport and Roads Infrastructure Jacob Mamabolo.

To the Presidency

The president should show, leadership and political willingness to regulate the e-hailing sector.

Apps/software companies and operators should be regulated.

The Presidency should compel the minister of transport to engage with E-hailing Community.

To the Department of Trade Industry and Competition

App companies should stop the practice of determining prices on behalf of operators

The DTIC must guard against creation of app monopolies in the sector that competes at the expense of operators and drivers.

App companies should be held liable for the death of drivers – “Many drivers have perished in line of duty and there is no real compensation to their immediate families, App companies are not accountable.''

Ensure app companies such as Uber, Bolt, inDriver and DiDi drop their commission and increase trip prices.

To the MEC