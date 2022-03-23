Gift of the Givers steps up to provide water to key areas in South Africa

Since 2015, the Gift of the Givers, has initiated several water interventions in communities that have been in dire need of assistance.

CAPE TOWN - The need for water is so dire in some parts of South Africa that a humanitarian aid organisation has had to step in to assist on many occasions.

With National Water Week running until Sunday the NGO's work has not slowed down.

Over the past few years, it has helped drought-stricken communities in various parts of the country, including the North West, Free State, Western Cape, and the Eastern Cape by drilling boreholes.

One such intervention was in Sutherland in the Northern Cape in 2018 when boreholes in the town dried up.

New boreholes were drilled in the town.

"We drilled 238 boreholes at our cost to save the farmers," said founder Dr Imtiaz Sooliman.

Over the years, the assistance has been extended to schools, hospitals, and municipalities.

Sooliman said they' had forked out hundreds of millions of rands on these water projects, adding that maintaining them was also costly.

Sooliman said they realised the need for the provision of water more and more.

"As long as we have the resources we will attend and look the other way. Without water what would have happened in terms of cleaning and hygiene standards, water is life-saving without water you can't do anything, you can sit without electricity, but you can't live without water".

The organisation has been helping those in the Free State.

"We have 10 boreholes in eastern Free State but it doesn't end the requests".