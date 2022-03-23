Fashion Without Borders shines the spotlight on job creation

The theme for this year’s instalment is 'Fashion Palette'. Show us what that means to you and join over 15 designers as they bring you the latest trends on the runway.

JOHANNESBURG – The South African leg of the much-anticipated Fashion Without Borders show is set to hit Johannesburg this week.

In the lead up to the main show, which is set to take place on 26 March at the Radisson Blu Gautrain Hotel in Sandton, there will be pop-up stalls where some of the designers will give you a taste of their work. There will also be a fashion workshop where industry leaders will tackle topics such as hair, travel and ethical behaviour and their role in the fashion industry.



The show is a blend of emerging and established names, and aims to encourage a platform of cultural exchanges across Africa.

It’s no secret that the COVID-19 pandemic hit the industry hard, but as the country, continent and the world at large try to bring back some form of normalcy, this show is also about creating jobs and cementing the fashion sector’s place on the economic map.

Serge Kabisoso is the founder and creative director at Efigy Productions, the company responsible for the upcoming show. He spoke to Eyewitness News Lifestyle ahead of the event, saying: "Just like in any other field of work, experience is important, giving new faces the platform to be able to build their profiles is one of our main objectives because if we don't, then who will?"

Designers, models, beauticians, make-up artists, producers, textile designers, manufacturers, event organisers, and many others are just some of the parties that Kabisoso said would help in making that happen.

He said the show was just a part of a bigger picture: “It was during this pandemic that we saw technology and social media being used on a massive scale to keep people safe, productive, and connected while being physically apart. Young and upcoming fashion designers must then continue taking advantage of this digital transformation, to initiate a series of initiatives to improve their speed to market and to implement sustainable innovation in their core product design, manufacturing, and supply chain processes.”

Speaking on what you can expect from this year's show, Kabisoso said: "Growth, definitely, in terms of scope of reach to designers. We have designers from the likes of Ghana, eSwatini and DRC. As opposed to the previous years, the quality of designers and what they have put out will be quite exciting. Africa has so much talent and we are grateful to be part of the select ones wanting to unearth and share that with the world."

It will feature Refilwe Elliot (BW), Rachel Olombe (DRC), Siphokazi Mzekandaba (SA), Saint | Lazerus (BW), Bantu Gold (ZM), Eva Kirsten (SA), Kaelo Godirwang (BW), Kagiso Lesotlho (BW), Thoko Kunene (SA), Nivaldo Thierry (Mozambique), Tumie Mohoasa-ngüo (BW), Lebrun Bangala (DRC), Carol Lubelo (Eswatini), Sibu Sithole (SA), Abby LaDiva John (BW), Bontle Modise (SA), Robert Mathapo (BW), Althea Andrews (SA), Sarah Mubenesha (DRC), and Seabe Abby John (BW).

Fashion Without Borders is all about bringing the best of Africa to Africans and the world: "We need to sell Africa and buy Africa, we need to celebrate ourselves more, and this is one of the platforms where you are able to express and tell your story in the form of fashion without fear of being judged," Kabisoso added.

_Here's the line-up for the eighth instalment of Fashion Without Borders: _

POP-UP STALLS

Date: 24-26 March 2022

Venue: Radisson Blu Gautrain Hotel, Sandton

Time: 10:00am – 18:00pm Daily

FASHION UNPACKED WORKSHOP

Date: 25 March 2022

Venue: Radisson Blu Gautrain Hotel, Sandton

Time: 10:00am – 15:00pm

Tickets: Access is free

FASHION SHOW

Date: Saturday, 26 March 2022

Venue: Radisson Blu Gautrain Hotel, Sandton

Time: 18:00

Tickets: R500 general access