EU considers oil embargo on Russia over invasion in Ukraine

MOSCOW - European Union (EU) leaders are considering whether to impose an oil embargo on Russia over its invasion in Ukraine.

The discussions come ahead of a visit on Thursday by US President Joe Biden to European shores.

Ukrainian President Vladymir Zelensky is pushing for the embargo despite warnings that it could lead to an increase in global fuel prices.

Already, the United Nations has expressed concern over an international food crisis following the war in Ukraine.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has flagged a famine risk in Africa and the Middle East as the Ukraine war hits supplies.

“If you think we’ve got hell on Earth now, you just get ready,” warned UN food chief David Beasley.

He said northern Africa and the Middle East would be worst hit.

Economic conditions in those parts of the world are worse now than they were in the run-up to the Arab Spring more than a decade ago.

Greece also sounded the alarm that it and the EU should brace for a shortage in grain that would significantly increase prices and lead to unrest.

It comes as the US and European countries get ready to impose a fifth round of sanctions on Russia.