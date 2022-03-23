EFF, Operation Dudula members face off over 'assault' of elderly in Dobsonville

Members were demonstrating outside the Dobsonville police station in Soweto early in the day as leaders of the EFF accompanied Victor Ramerafe to open a criminal complaint against Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla Lux.

JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) members and those from Operation Dudula have dispersed and moved from the Dobsonville police station in Soweto on Wednesday.

They accused the operation's members of breaking into the pensioner’s home on Sunday and assaulting him while accusing him of dealing in drugs.

EFF national spokesperson Sinawo Tambo led the group to the police station and was accompanied by other officials including the party’s communications manager Sixolise Gcilishe.

Tambo said: “We are here today to accompany Ntate Victor to open a case against the corrupt, the thuggish toy soldier who goes by the name of Nhlanhla Lux, who raided the home of a 59-year-old man under the pretence that he was looking for drugs. And this home invasion was done in the presence of the police because there seems to be an element of sponsoring of Nhlanhla Lux by white elements in South Africa that seek to promote black on black violence.”

Ramerafe, who is a former EFF branch secretary, occasionally wiped tears from his eyes when talking to the media.

Police came out with inyalas and a water canon in preparation for Wednesday’s demonstrations.

They parked an inyala separating demonstrating members of the EFF and Operation Dudula members.

The two groups earlier blocked a portion of the Elias Motsoedi Road just outside the Dobsonville police station.

EFF members were in red, singing and raising golf clubs in the air while Operation Dudula members were also singing similar songs but holding up a banner that said "Put South Africans First".

While EFF was not accompanied by any of its senior leaders such as Julius Malema, there was also no sign of Operation Dudula leader Lux.