E-hailing protest organisers condemn assault of police officer

JOHANNESBURG - As e-hailing drivers prepare to march in Johannesburg on Wednesday, protest organisers have condemned an incident in which a gun was discharged and a police officer was assaulted and disarmed allegedly by protesters who mistook him for an e-hailing driver defying the stay away.

According to this eyewitnesses, the officer refused to cooperate when asked for proof of identity as his white Toyota Corolla was stopped near the Union Buildings.

"We tried to ask them if you are working because we are on strike, we do not want to fight. We didn't do anything he is the one who took out the gun before we did anything".

The officer, who refused to give his name, claimed he drew his gun to protect himself from a group of violent protesters.

Two men linked to the alleged assault were taken to the Sunnyside Police Station.

Unity in Diversity spokesperson Vhatuka Mbelengwa said they remained committed to staging a peaceful protest and would work with law enforcement to root out acts of violence and intimidation.

E-hailing drivers kicked off a three-day stay away on Tuesday, demanding the government step in and regulate the industry to protect them from exploitation.