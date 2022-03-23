Dirco to challenge court ruling on R50 million donation to Cuba

The High Court in Pretoria granted lobby group AfriForum an urgent interdict against the department's plans to donate the money, which insisted was aimed at alleviating social ills in Cuba brought about by sanctions imposed by South Africa.

JOHANNESBURG - International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor and the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) plan to challenge the High Court's decision to interdict government's R50 million humanitarian donation to Cuba.

The High Court in Pretoria on Tuesday granted lobby group AfriForum an urgent interdict against the department's plans to donate the money, which insisted was aimed at alleviating social ills in Cuba brought about by sanctions imposed by South Africa.

Dirco came under fire for the large donation, given South Africa's own struggles with unemployment and poverty.

The minister said her department would take the matter back to court next month.

“There will be a return to court in 20 days' time. We are consulting our legal representatives and we want to make it clear that the African Renaissance Fund does not provide money. We provide humanitarian aid – be it food, medical supplies – and the funds lie within the budget of the Department of International Relations and Cooperation.”