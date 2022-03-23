Developers to fight ruling that halted work on land sacred to Khoi, San people

Developers intend appealing a Western Cape High Court ruling that has halted construction on land in Cape Town said to be sacred to Khoi and San people.

The Liesbeek Leisure Properties Trust will launch an appeal against Deputy Judge President Patricia Goliath’s decision.



It stopped construction of the multi-billion rand River Club Redevelopment in Observatory.

The Trust claimed the decision, if it remained in place, would result in the permanent termination of thousands of jobs in the Western Cape.

It added that between June 2021 and March 2022, just under 4,000 workers had been employed during various stages of construction.

The interdict also meant a number of sub-contractors, including First Nations-owned companies have had their contracts suspended.

Activists alleged they weren't properly consulted.

Tech giant Amazon is building its African head offices in the area.