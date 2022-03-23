Cosatu throws its weight behind striking e-hailing drivers

Drivers said they were being exploited and victimised on South African roads because of unfair business practices, which pit them against other players in the industry and want MEC Jacob Mamabolo to act.

JOHANNESBURG - Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) has declared its support for protesting e-hailing drivers who are demanding improved vetting systems, an end to alleged exploitation and for the sector be regulated by government.

Their memorandum of demands was received by Gauteng Department of Transport deputy director general, Motubatse Motubatse, on behalf of MEC Jacob Mamabolo in Johannesburg on Wednesday afternoon.

At the same time, transport union Satawu's Zikho Tamela said while the union had been aware of the plight of e-hailing drivers, the federation had now thrown its weight behind their mass protest.

“Your exploitation in your industry is part of our challenge. Together, we must fight the capitalists, we must fight for our interests as workers. Our future is in our hands comrades.”

Tamela said Cosatu's leadership would join the drivers on the last day of their protest on Thursday.