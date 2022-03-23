City of Tshwane serves letter of intention to fire workers over strike

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Tshwane has served 19 of its employees at the Mayville depot with letters stating the intention to fire them over their unprotected strike.

It was alleged a small group of workers affiliated to the South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) downed tools earlier this month but the union said this was simply not true.

They insisted there was no strike.

The city also claimed the illegal strike had caused disruptions to service delivery.

"The employees are represented by Samwu they have until Thursday 24 March to provide written reasons why their services should not be terminated. The City will thereafter take a decision determining on whether to terminate their services or not," said Tshwane Mayor Randal Williams.