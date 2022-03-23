Bangladesh win ODI series against Proteas

Bangladesh made easy work of the Proteas as they won the final ODI by 9 wickets.

JOHANNESBURG - Bangladesh won their first ODI series on South African soil.

The day started brightly as the Proteas won the toss and elected to bat with Janneman Malan and Quinton de Kock hitting the ball cleanly. Everything changed when Taskin Ahmed was brought into the Bangladesh bowling attack - the pacer tore through the batters.

First, he bowled Kyle Verryenne (9) before collecting Malan’s wicket (39) and late on in the innings, took the wickets of David Miller (16), Dwaine Pretorius (20) and Kagiso Rabada (4).

What played out was a middle-order batting collapse after early wickets. Most surprisingly, Keshav Maharaj found great purchase in the innings; the spinner struck 28 and was the second-highest run scorer on the day.

South Africa were all out for 154. In reply, the hosts had an early chance as Litton Das was dropped in the opening over by Maharaj.

After the early scare, Bangladesh were more measured in their approach, as captain Tamim Iqbal hit an unbeaten 87 to secure a 9-wicket victory.

Not surprisingly that Taskin Ahmed was named player of the march as well as player of the series.

South Africa will hope to bounce back quickly when the pair start the test series next week Thursday.