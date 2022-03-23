Apology to Stellenbosch University

Eyewitness News apologises to Stellenbosch University.

JOHANNESBURG/CAPE TOWN - Eyewitness News unreservedly apologises for a story involving Stellenbosch University where the institution was accused of endangering student's lives.

The story alleged that students recovering from COVID-19 were forced to be vaccinated.

It was further claimed that a second-year medical student from KwaZulu-Natal then passed away as a result.

A parental guardian was quoted as saying that the university had called in health officials and forced recovering students to receive the vaccine and thereafter three of the five students were hospitalised. The initial source of the story has since backtracked and cannot substantiate their initial claims.

We acknowledged that Eyewitness News erred in not asking the university for a right of reply.

Eyewitness News unreservedly apologises to the university and the university community.