ANC has no role in appointment of city manager, says eThekwini mayor

eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda denied the allegations and said the matter was being handled by a legitimate panel.

DURBAN - eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda on Wednesday said the process of selecting the municipal manager would not be influenced by the African National Congress (ANC).

The Democratic Alliance in the eThekwini council alleged that the mayor and KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala held a meeting with other high-ranking politicians to discuss names for the position on Tuesday.

The mayor stated that his party had no role in the appointment of the city manager.

He said the ANC only decides who became their speaker, mayor, deputy mayor and councillors.

Kaunda also denied the allegations that the party had aimed to deploy any of their members to the post.

Municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said: “The candidate that is going to be appointed is going to be appointed based on merit as opposed to the allegations that were made last week in various newspapers to the effect that there is interference from the African National Congress.”

The mayor told eThekwini residents that the process of selecting a city manager was currently under way and said people should respect the process.

Attempts to get comment from the offices of the premier were unsuccessful.