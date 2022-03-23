AfriForum continues fight to overturn government’s R50 million donation to Cuba

Lobby group AfriForum will have to convince a court that government's decision to donate R50 million to Cuba should be overturned.

On Tuesday, the Pretoria High Court ruled in favour of AfriForum granting an interdict to stop the planned donation.

The country, which is South Africa's ally, requested aid in the form of food and medical supplies.

The lobby group approached the courts to stop the donation arguing that South Africa itself was in a constrained financial position and the money was needed to fulfil constitutional commitments on home soil.

AfriForum spokesperson Reiner Duvenage said the approval of this donation was unconstitutional.

“According to the Public France Management Act, the legislature has to give approval for any payment higher than R100,000 and this did not happen so the necessary parliamentary process was not followed. So, it’s impossible that the minister could’ve given approval for this donation.”