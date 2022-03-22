Western Cape premier will again ask for national state of disaster to be lifted

The disaster declaration has been in place for more than two years and governs the country's COVID-19 response.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Premier Alan Winde will again ask that the national state of disaster be lifted at a meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday.

On numerous occasions, Winde has requested the measure be scrapped.

Instead, the government has further extended it - this time until mid-April.

