There'll be no e-hailing options in Gauteng for 3 days as drivers protest

The Public Private Transport Association says a a regulated e-hailing industry will serve South Africa better.

JOHANNESBURG - Disgruntled e-hailing operators will switch off their apps on Tuesday in protest of what they say is exploitation by companies in the industry. The strike will last three days.

A group affiliated to a private public transport association said on Monday they drafted a memorandum and would head to the Union Buildings in Pretoria where they planned to disrupt major routes in the morning to capture government's attention.

They're demanding that e-hailing services including Uber, Bolt, Didi and Indriver be regulated in South Africa and for someone to protect their lives.

The Public Private Transport Association’s Vhatuk’ Mbelegwa said on Monday government’s involvement in regulating e-hailing services would go a long way in eradicating what the organisation calls "the exploitation of the industry" by their app partners.

“We believe a regulated industry will serve South Africa better, it will curb the exploitation. It will end the abusive commissions that we don’t have a say in negotiating,” he said.

Drivers have called for improved earnings in the midst of petrol price hikes and it wants the safety of all e-hailing drivers and riders to be prioritised.

One driver called in to 702 on Tuesday morning to say he would not miss the protest.

"These e-hailing companies are using us... whenever they want to reduce their prices. They do it whenever they like, the don't consult us. But their commissions are still going up," he explained.

"If Bolt reduces their prices, Uber also reduces their prices - it's competition to them. They don't care about their drivers. At the end of the day, the drivers are left with nothing."

A year ago, the Competition Commission found that South Africa's transport system was highly unequal and wasn't integrated. It recommended to government that the regulatory framework for e-hailing and metered taxis should be uniform to create an even competitive environment. There have been years of fighting among e-hailing and metered taxis too, where drivers have been beaten and killed.

Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo on Monday called an emergency meeting, pleading with drivers not to go and strike.

Despite warnings of possible violence from Mamabolo – the drivers have assured the public their demonstration will be peaceful The protest will wrap up when they hand over a memorandum of demands at Mamabolo’s office.

E-hailing apps have run into legal wrangling around the world, with some countries banning it and others complaining about anticompetitive behaviour.