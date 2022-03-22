The latest developments you need to know about the war in Ukraine

Ninety-six-year-old Holocaust survivor Boris Romantschenko is killed by Russian shelling of Kharkiv.

KYIV, UKRAINE - Here are the latest developments in the war in Ukraine:

ZELENSKY READY FOR TALKS

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he was ready for talks with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin "in any format" to end the conflict.

Zelensky indicated the status of Russian-occupied Crimea and breakaway Russian-backed statelets in Donbas were up for discussion, adding that any peace deal will be put to a referendum in Ukraine.

RUSSIA STEPS UP AIR OPERATIONS

The Pentagon said Russia was boosting air and sea military operations in Ukraine, flying more than 300 missions in the past 24 hours.

EIGHT DEAD IN MALL BOMBING

At least eight people were killed in the bombing of a shopping centre in northwest Kyiv. The 10-storey building was completely destroyed in the blast. Russia claims the mall was used to store rocket systems.

KYIV CURFEW

Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko announced a new curfew for the capital from 8:00 pm (1800 GMT) until Wednesday morning.

HOLOCAUST SURVIVOR KILLED

Ninety-six-year-old Holocaust survivor Boris Romantschenko was killed by Russian shelling of Kharkiv. Romantschenko had survived detention in Buchenwald, Mittelbau-Dora and Bergen-Belsen.

KHERSON PROTESTS

Ukraine's leaders accuse Russian forces of firing on unarmed protesters in the occupied southern city of Kherson, with videos appearing to show residents fleeing flash-bang grenades and sustained gunfire into the air.

RED CROSS MISSION

The head of the international Red Cross Peter Maurer tells AFP he will travel to Moscow this week for talks about the conduct of the war in Ukraine and efforts to secure visits with detainees.

RUSSIAN TOLL

Kremlin-allied tabloid Komsomolskaya Pravda reports 9,861 Russian troops have been killed and 16,153 injured in the nearly month-old war, 20 times the official tally. The figures were quickly removed.

NEARLY 3.5 MILLION FLEE

Nearly 3.5 million Ukrainians have now fled the country following Russia's invasion, the United Nations says, of 10 million who have been displaced from their homes.

BIDEN WARNING TO RUSSIA

US President Joe Biden warns Russia will pay a "severe price" if it uses chemical weapons in Ukraine.

WARNING ON US-RUSSIA TIES

Russia summons the US ambassador to Moscow to protest at Biden's branding of counterpart Vladimir Putin as a "war criminal", saying relations are "on the verge of rupture."

END TO RUSSIA-JAPAN TALKS

Russia abandons long-running talks on a World War II peace treaty with Japan over Tokyo's criticism of the Ukraine invasion. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida calls the move "unjustified" and "absolutely unacceptable."

FACEBOOK, INSTAGRAM BAN

A Russian court bans Facebook and Instagram as "extremist", part of the Kremlin's sweeping efforts to censor news about the war in Ukraine.