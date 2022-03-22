That child is not dangerous, says parent of Enkanini shooting victim

"I heard gunshots. I ran," says a woman who lives close to where the shooting in Khayelitsha happened on Sunday.

CAPE TOWN - The search for the gunmen involved in a fatal Khayelitsha mass shooting continues.

Six people, all in their 20s, succumbed to their injuries after they were shot in the Enkanini informal settlement on Sunday afternoon. The bodies were found in two locations, 200m apart.

Detectives on Monday returned to the crime scene where they continued their investigation. Some community members gathered at the scene where the bodies of the victims were found by police.

One woman, whose home is close to where the shooting took place, was relieved she wasn't hurt.

"When I was about to take my washing outside, I heard gunshots. I ran, I immediately laid down. My children and I, we all ran. I didn't know what was happening. My boyfriend was inside the house. He didn't get shot, however some bullets did manage to enter my house," she said.

The mother of a 23-year-old woman who died in the shooting says she is on shock.

"I am pleading with the police to look at this. That child is not dangerous. They were only sitting. It's her friends. They did nothing wrong," she said.

Provincial detectives are following up on a number of leads. Preliminary reports indicated “three unknown gunmen fired shots randomly at the victims in Lindela Road... at approximately 16:10”.

On Monday, Eyewitness News spoke to a relative of one of the other victims.

“That girl was still young. We [were] still expecting a lot from her so, we are very sad as a family, we are not happy. We can be happy if the police can do something.”

This latest mass shooting comes a week after five people were shot and killed in Khayelitsha's Endlovini informal settlement.