Taxi associations, bus companies to meet over attacks on long-distance buses

CAPE TOWN - South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) in the Eastern Cape on Monday said it would be calling a meeting soon with taxi associations and some bus companies following attacks on long distance buses.

Last week, six buses were attacked on the R61 near Cradock as they were travelling to the Western Cape

Some long-distance bus companies have blamed the taxi industry for the incidents.

Santaco chairperson Zola Yolelo said last year, there was a meeting between taxi associations and bus companies over pricing and timetables and they came to an agreement.

But he said operators were saying some bus companies had not stuck to the deal.

"I cannot deny the fact that on the street I can hear, and they are complaining about the same issue of pricing and these guys are not keeping their timetable. They are running their services like the taxis."

He said a taxi meeting would take place this week and then an engagement would be held with the bus industry to try and resolve matters.

Meanwhile, the Eastern Cape Transport Department said the incidents were unacceptable.

Spokesperson Unathi Binqose said the MEC for Transport had called on police to bring the perpetrators to book.

“Our greatest fear is that it will, if it continues unabated, end up affecting innocent passengers who have nothing to do with whatever may influence these attacks.”

He said before the most recent attack, the department had identified towns connecting the two provinces and deployed law enforcement officers.

However, he said it seemed the attackers moved elsewhere to areas like Cradock.