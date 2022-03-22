Still no arrests after six people are killed in Khayelitsha

Six people succumbed to their injuries after they were shot in the Enkanini informal settlement on Sunday afternoon.

CAPE TOWN - The search for the gunmen involved in a fatal Khayelitsha mass shooting continues.

Detectives on Monday returned to the crime scene where they continued their investigation.

Some community members gathered at the scene where the bodies of the victims were found by police.

A woman who lives in the shack where the shooting took place said: “When I was about to hang my washing outside. I heard gunshots, I ran and immediately lay down. My kids and I, we all ran. I didn’t know what was happening. My boyfriend was inside the house. He didn’t get shot, although some bullets did manage to get inside my house.”

The mother of a 23-year-old woman who died in the shooting elaborated on what she saw when arriving at the crime scene.

“I am pleading to the police to look at this. That child is not dangerous, they were only sitting there. They did nothing wrong.”

Provincial detectives are following up on a number of leads.