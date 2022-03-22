Santaco to be roped in over Nyanga attacks involving Amaphela

Last week, five vehicles, including two Golden Arrow busses and an Eskom vehicle, were hit by petrol bombs in the Nyanga area and the attacks have been linked to Amaphela operators.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Department of Transport is on Tuesday approaching the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) to deal with illegal operators, known as Amaphela.

These operators use vehicles like Avanzas and provide similar services to minibus taxis.

They are apparently unhappy with law enforcement initiatives and the impounding of vehicles in the Nyanga area.

Transport MEC Daylin Mitchell said they had met with Santaco and have asked the minibus taxi association to intervene.

“These unlawful actions have completely disrupted travel patterns and brought fear and instability in the community and its surrounds. The situation is deteriorating to such an extent that the safety of commuters and residents in the area is at risk.”

Mitchell warned that it may be necessary to declare the Nyanga area as high-risk in respect of taxi violence that could result in the closure of certain ranks and routes.

Meanwhile, Eyewitness News is trying to verify reports that a taxi driver has been shot dead in Nyanga.