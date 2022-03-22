Ramaphosa considering five names for national police commissioner post - report

This is after commissioner Khehla Sitole's contract was terminated by ‘’mutual agreement'' last month.

JOHANNESBURG - As pressure mounts for President Cyril Ramaphosa to appoint a new national police commissioner, there are calls for clearer separation of the duties between that office and the police minister.

It has been reported that the president is considering five names for the top cop post.

According to News24, the list is made up of KZN Police Commissioner Lucky Mkhwanazi, Gauteng top cop Elias Mawela, retired cop Gary Kruser, National Commissioner for Policing Fannie Masemola and Deputy National Commissioner for Crime Detection Liziwe Ntshinga.

Of all these names, Mkhwanazi is the only cop under the age of 50. The retirement age for officers is 60.

Head of justice and violence prevention at the Institute for Security Studies, Gareth Newham, said these names are likely to be for the position of acting commissioner.

"The president wants to follow the same kind of process he used to appoint the national NDPP, which means there’d be a competitive process run by a panel.”

He said there needed to be clear legislative changes to avoid political interference in the work of the commissioner.

Sitole's final day on the job is next Thursday.