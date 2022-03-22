MEC Hlomuka calls for swift action after Inkosi Maxwell Nxumalo's murder

Inkosi Maxwell Nxumalo was shot and killed in Ladysmith in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

DURBAN - The Kwazulu-Natal Department of Cooperative Governance said it was very concerned about the killing of traditional leaders following yet another murder.

Inkosi Maxwell Nxumalo was shot and killed in Ladysmith in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

A number of Amakhosi and Izinduna have been killed over the past year.

Late last year, the traditional council met with the department to address various issues in Ulundi. But, it seems the killings have not completely come to a end.

MEC Sipho Hlomuka has condemned the killing of Inkosi Nxumalo.

His spokesperson Senzelwe Mzila said: “MEC Hlomuka has conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the family of the Inkosi and the communities under the Nxumalo Traditional Council.”

Hlomuko has also called for swift action by law enforcement agencies.