Mbalula: Prasa’s assets should be declared national key points

CAPE TOWN - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula on Tuesday said the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa)’s assets should be considered national key points to ensure greater security.

He said Prasa’s equipment and property had been targeted by organised syndicates due to security weaknesses at the troubled public rail agency.

Mbalula briefed Parliament’s standing committee on public accounts following a recent oversight visit.

The minister said the previous board dealt a heavy blow to the agency by cancelling security contracts, leaving Prasa vulnerable to theft and damage.

He has agreed with calls to have Prasa’s properties declared a national key point.

“The network, the infrastructure are critical assets that should be classified as national key points. And a collaboration with law enforcement authorities among others, intended to ensure that the assets receive maximum protection.”

He said crime syndicates were behind the vandalism and theft.

“There is a syndicate operation; it has been proven over time. They steal copper cables and melt them in laboratories in our townships.”

Mbalula said they were stabilising the company by filling key vacancies while paying serious attention to safety and security.