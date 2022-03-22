Mbalula describes Prasa's 3,000 ghost workers as a 'grand scam'

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula briefed Parliament’s standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) on Tuesday following the committee’s recent oversight at various Prasa assets in the Western Cape. .

CAPE TOWN - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has described 3,000 ghost workers at Prasa as a “grand scam” that’s part of massive corruption at the state-owned entity.

He’s briefed Parliament’s standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) on Tuesday following the committee’s recent oversight at various Prasa assets in the Western Cape.

The minister has placed most of the blame for Prasa’s current state on the previous board chaired by Khanyisile Kweyama.

He said vandalism and security lapses were because of the previous board's decisions.

"We are under no illusion that the decision by the previous board to terminate security contracts without putting in place contingency plans played a role in exposing the Prasa environment to criminality and wanton destruction of public infrastructure."

Members of Scopa have also questioned Mbalula on the 3,000 ghost workers.

The minister said the matter was receiving serious attention through an operation launched by the department and Prasa.

"Meaning somebody has created a scam to steal money from the organisation. So, that’s how broken Prasa is. Honorable Alf Lees is correct, in a normal company, you can’t even afford to have one ghost worker, and we have 3,000."